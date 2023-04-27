Commercial roofing program offered to inmates at Manning Reentry Work Release Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Sixteen inmates at the Manning Reentry Work Release Center on Beckman Drive in Columbia are taking a week-long class in commercial roofing.

The program is offered through GAF Roofing Academy and teaches inmates the basics of roofing as well as allowing them to install portions of a mock-roof.

Training Manager Jay McCord says the academy even offers inmates a placement specialist to help them find a job in roofing once they’re released.

“After the class is over, we help connect them with contractors looking to hire, and make that facilitation, so that way they can get in and you know they can go straight from day one when they get out, to they have a really good job and nice community to jump in, and can get right into the industry,” says McCord.

George is an inmate at the Manning Reentry Work Release Center.

“If you want to go into the construction field, this is a great opportunity. It’s giving guys like me the leg up that we’re gonna need when we leave out of here so we can hit the ground running. We’ll already have employment. It’s just a great opportunity to get back into society the right way when you come out,” George says.

George also says he values the hands-on experience and has taken other courses offered while he’s been incarcerated like forklift operation and classes in peer-support.

“We would love to have more classes like this. It’s a perfect opportunity. Not only is it giving us something to do, it’s giving us another trade. So the more trades we have, the better off we might be when we get back into society,” George says.

Director of SC Dept. of Corrections, Bryan Stirling, says South Carolina has the lowest percentage rate of inmates returning to prison once they’re released — in the country. Stirling believes classes like this help by offering the inmates hope.

“It’s significant what we’re doing here with classes with rehabilitation. If someone is incarcerated with the Department of Corrections and they want to be rehabilitated as you see behind me, that’s available to them,” Stirling says.

According to McCord, the inmates have a small graduation ceremony and receive a certificate after completing the course.

He also says the course is at no cost to the Department of Corrections — GAF Roofing Academy pays for the entire cost of the program.