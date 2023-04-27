Defense Engineering Services expanding Charleston operations

Defense Engineering Services is expanding its Charleston County operations.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Defense Engineering Services is expanding its Charleston County operations. The $2.5 million investment will create 45 new jobs.

The governmental engineering company is a veteran-own small business that provides engineering and manufacturing services for the aerospace and defense industry, say officials.

The 53,000-square-foot facility is located at 6920 Weber Blvd, Suite 300 in North Charleston.

DES services the U.S. Department of Defense through vehicle systems integration, while also serving the U.S. Army with medical training systems and innovative armor.

The expansion will be complete in May 2023, and operations are already online.

Individuals interested in joining the DES team should visit the company’s careers page.