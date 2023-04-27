Midlands Pup-Shots! April 27

Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses, Curious
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs
My name is BEAR and I'm an 8 month old brown and white male German Shepherd/Lab mix.
2/16
BEEGEE
Lancaster
Loyal, Gentle, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $100
She is middle aged and isn’t too high energy, the perfect companion dog.
3/16
BLUE
Lancaster
Smart, Curious, Friendly
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $100
Blue is a senior hound mix.
4/16
BUZZ
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Gentle, Athletic, Loves kisses, Curious
Vaccinations up to date.
My name is BUZZ and I'm a 2 year old yellow male Lab mix.
5/16
CHEX
Lancaster
Friendly, Smart, Playful
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $100
This boy came in with trauma to his head and eye.
6/16
COLTON
Lancaster
Friendly, Affectionate
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $100
Colton came in as an abuse case.
7/16
DEXTER
Lancaster
Friendly, Playful
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
Adoption fee $100
8/16
DRAX
Lancaster
Affectionate, Friendly, Funny
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $100
Drax is a short and stout pittie mix.
9/16
EMMY
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
10/16
HARVEY
Lancaster
Friendly, Playful
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Adoption fee $100
11/16
HENRIETTA
12/16
JACK
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Curious, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, children
My name is JACK and I'm a 6 month old red and white male Lab/Pit mix.
13/16
LONNIE
Lancaster
Affectionate, Friendly
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
Adoption fee $100
14/16
LUNA
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This lovely lady was surrendered to us, due to no fault of her own, in rough shape and wanting a fresh start.
15/16
MERLOT
Lancaster
Loyal, Gentle, Quiet, Independent
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Adoption fee
$100
Merlot came in from an abuse case and was completely shut down.
16/16
PINTO
Lancaster
Friendly, Affectionate
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Pinto is still a puppy at 10 months old.
