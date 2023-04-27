Midlands Pup-Shots! April 27

14/16

LUNA

Columbia Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses House trained Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs This lovely lady was surrendered to us, due to no fault of her own, in rough shape and wanting a fresh start.