Nikki Haley weighs in on Bud Light controversy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Former Governor Nikki Haley is weighing in on the controversy surrounding Bud Light and its recognition of transgender actress and influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Earlier this year Bud Light sent cans to Mulvaney with her picture on them, a move that has resulted in backlash from conservatives.

Speaking in New Hampshire, Haley drew the ire of LBGTQ advocates when she said Mulvaney isn’t a woman at all.