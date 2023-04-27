Solar technology company opening first SC facility in Sumter

A solar technology company is opening its first facility in South Carolina and creating 300 new jobs.

Officials with the Governor’s Office says SEM Wafertech and Solar4America will open a facility in Sumter.

SEM Wafertech is the largest producer of solar wafers in the U.S.

A spokesperson for the company says operations are expected to be underway by next year.