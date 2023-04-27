THE HOPE INITIATIVE: SC community college works with local school district to further students’ education

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — According to the latest South Carolina education report card, only around 22 percent of high school students in the Orangeburg County School District are considered college ready.

However, one Midlands community college is working with the district to change that and provide opportunities for students to continue their education after high school.

“In 22 days, you’ll be walking across the stage but also walking into the real world,” said Dr. Shawn Foster, Orangeburg County School District superintendent.

With graduation around the corner, Foster hopes to remind the students of the Orangeburg County School District that their next step after high school could be right here in the Midlands.

“It’s critical that Orangeburg and Calhoun residents take advantage of this opportunity,” said Dr. Walt Tobin, president of Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.

That opportunity is known as ‘The Hope Initiative’. Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College has partnered with the county school district to offer admission to all graduating seniors.

“We call ourselves ‘the first stop on the road to the American dream.’ It is our hope to help students on that journey,” Dr. Tobin said. “We have a number of students who do not see themselves as college students. What I’m trying to do is create a place for them and let them know they’re supported. We can put them on a path to a good job and a great career as they transition out of high school.”

OC Tech, as it is known, currently enrolls 2,500 students. The school’s president would like to see that number increase in the next few years. The college offers degrees and certificates in 14 different fields.

“Nursing is always popular for folks interested in healthcare. There are other programs in the healthcare field that also lead to great careers,” Tobin said. “We’re also focused on the advanced manufacturing sector.”

The college also offers programs in education, business and more. Additionally, an associate’s degree from OC Tech will not leave you in debt.

“Tuition is free for students,” said the college’s president. “That’s a commitment we make because we know that credentials are important and skills are required in the workforce. That’s our commitment to our community.”

The school’s president adds that he would like for OC Tech students to pursue a 4-year degree or take a job in the area after graduation.

“We would love for our students to graduate, stick around, raise their families and make Orangeburg their home,” Tobin said. “Within a 50-mile radius, there’s a lot of jobs for our students if they take advantage of the careers here.”

Thursday, the Orangeburg school district’s seniors all received acceptance letters and information about how to enroll at OC Tech.