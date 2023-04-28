Dominion Energy to perform tree trimming activities this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dominion Energy will perform tree trimming activities along overhead utility lines in the following neighborhoods this week:

Distribution Line Tree Trimming:

Granby Hill Alliance

Olympia Residents Coalition

University of South Carolina

Vista Neighborhood Association

Whaley Street Neighborhood

Community Improvement Coop Council

Downtown Neighborhood Association

Eva p. Trezevant Neighborhood

Historic Waverly Neigh. Assoc.

Martin Luther King Neighborhood

Robert Mills Historic Neighborhood

University Hills

Historic Trenholm-Buchanan Neighborhood Association

Dominion Energy’s re-conductor work includes pole replacements and new wire in select locations.

The goal of re-conductor work is to improve reliability.

For more information about Dominion Energy’s tree trimming efforts, including helpful tips and suggestions regarding the planting of trees and other vegetation, visit www.dominionenergysc.com/treetrimming.