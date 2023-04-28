Dominion Energy to perform tree trimming activities this week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dominion Energy will perform tree trimming activities along overhead utility lines in the following neighborhoods this week:
Distribution Line Tree Trimming:
Granby Hill Alliance
Olympia Residents Coalition
University of South Carolina
Vista Neighborhood Association
Whaley Street Neighborhood
Community Improvement Coop Council
Downtown Neighborhood Association
Eva p. Trezevant Neighborhood
Historic Waverly Neigh. Assoc.
Martin Luther King Neighborhood
Robert Mills Historic Neighborhood
University Hills
Historic Trenholm-Buchanan Neighborhood Association
Dominion Energy’s re-conductor work includes pole replacements and new wire in select locations.
The goal of re-conductor work is to improve reliability.
For more information about Dominion Energy’s tree trimming efforts, including helpful tips and suggestions regarding the planting of trees and other vegetation, visit www.dominionenergysc.com/treetrimming.