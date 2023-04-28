Man arrested in connection to Thomas Atkins Road armed robbery

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WOLO)— Beaufort deputies arrested Karon Thomas, 18, in connection with an armed robbery on Thomas Atkins Road.

Authorities say Thomas robbed a suspect of their personal items at gunpoint on April 27. The victim knew the suspect.

While searching for him, investigators received a tip from a citizen saying Thomas was inside a Walmart several blocks away from the scene.

Thomas was arrested on charges of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He received a $25,000 cash bond for the armed robbery charge and a $10,000 cash bond for the weapon charge.

Thomas remains at the Beaufort County Detention Center.