Newberry Sheriff: 6 people arrested on multiple drug, weapon charges
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)–Newberry authorities arrested six people on multiple drug and weapon charges following an early morning search warrant.
Sheriff Foster says that law enforcement had received complaints of drug activity at 1720 College Street.
Several families with children were found occupying the residence in deplorable conditions with trash, clothes, and old food on the floors, say officials.
A search by The City’s Code Enforcement division led to the discovery of blue pills identified as Heroin/Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Marijuana packaged for sale, and three handguns.
The Department of Social Services was notified to assist with family placement for the children.
Those 6 individuals are being detained at the Newberry County Detention Center:
Matthew Cameron Felker, 43, is being charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child, Simple Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.
Kayla Nicole Cooper, 33, is being charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child, Simple Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.
Corey Ryshad Wadsworth, 34, is being charged with Possession of a Weapon by a Person convicted of a Violent Offense, Simple Possession of Marijuana, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.
Matthew Ray Stone, 27, is being charged with Trafficking Heroin, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime, Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child.
Ashanti Tydeja Kinard, 21, is being charged with Trafficking Heroin, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime, Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child.
Mya Shauntrice-Aaliyyah Johnson, 23, is being charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Simple Possession of Marijuana, and Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child.