Newberry Sheriff: 6 people arrested on multiple drug, weapon charges

Sheriff Foster says that law enforcement had received complaints of drug activity at 1720 College Street.

Several families with children were found occupying the residence in deplorable conditions with trash, clothes, and old food on the floors, say officials.

A search by The City’s Code Enforcement division led to the discovery of blue pills identified as Heroin/Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Marijuana packaged for sale, and three handguns.

The Department of Social Services was notified to assist with family placement for the children.