Parent of student stabbed at Ridge View HS sues school district

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–The mother of a student who was stabbed at school this week is suing Richland School District Two over the incident.

In a press conference just moments ago, she spoke with her attorney about the lawsuit.

On Tuesday, Richland deputies say a fight broke out at Ridge View High School outside a classroom when a 16 year-old student was stabbed several times and was taken to the hospital.

17 year-old Tony Abrams is charged as an adult for attempted murder.

He is now at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

