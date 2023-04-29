Multiple teens shot in Saturday morning shooting

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)- Several people were hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning.

According to the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. deputies responded to reports of a large gathering of teens at Meadowlake Park on Beckman Rd. around 1:20am.

Deputies say when they got there there were only a few people still there including a young lady who had been hit by a car while trying to get away, she was taken to the hospital.

Officials say while investigating they began receiving reports of gunshot victims arriving at area hospitals.

In total, deputies say 11 people were hurt in the incident. Nine with gunshot wounds, one who was hit by a car, and another with a hand injury.

The victims range in age from 16 to 20 years old.

According to the Sheriff’s Dept. two people were arrested while leaving the park Miquise Fulwiley, 19, and Ty’Quan Kelly, 18, both are facing possession of marijuana charges and possession of a pistol.

If you have any information on this incident call the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. at (803) 576-3000 or submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.