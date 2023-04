Two women accused in the death of toddler

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SLED agents say they arrested two women after the death of a 2 year-old.

Maria Osterhout, 48, was charged on April 27 with Homicide by Child Abuse, and 3 counts of Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child.

Angel Wallace, 31, was charged with Homicide by Child Abuse and 5 counts of Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child.

Osterhout and Wallace were booked at the Florence County Detention Center.