Barbie honors Anna May Wong with new doll

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Mattel has introduced a new Barbie doll that honors an Asian-American trailblazer.

Anna May Wong is considered the first Chinese-American Hollywood movie star.

She founded her own production company in 1924 after tiring of being typecast in stereotypical roles.

She was 19 years-old at the time. The doll is modeled after Wong, including the red gown with a golden dragon design.