General Mills unveils new look for iconic snacks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)β€” A new look for some popular fruit snacks!

General Mills has updated the packaging on some of its iconic brands, Fruit Roll-Ups, Fruit by the Foot, and Gushers.

It’s been eight years since the company changed the packaging.

The company says the new designs feature bold and vibrant colors and they celebrate a new generation of teenagers and young adults.