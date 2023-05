Lexington Medical hosting job fair at Segra Park on May 19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington Medical Center is looking to hire licensed nurses, surgical technicians, and non-clinical office employees.

The hiring event is at Segra Park on May 19 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On-site interviews will be conducted for all open positions. Walk-ins are welcome, but registration is encouraged.

Register at LexMed.com/Jobs. A full list of job postings and sign-on bonuses can be found at LexMed.com/Careers.