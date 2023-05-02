‘Midlands Gives’ starts today!

(Courtesy: Midlands Gives)

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s that time of the year again! Central Carolina Community Foundation is brings back ‘Midlands Gives’ hoping you can help them celebrate a decade of giving. The annual project allows members of the community to donate to causes that are close to their heart. During the Early donations for this year, organizers tell us from some 575 local non profit organizations accepting your gifts during the 18 hour period.

Organizers say all of the money donated throughout the day Tuesday May 2, starting at 6 a.m. will go directly to the Midlands based non profits. All you have to do, is log onto their website and check out the different organizations that are hoping you’re feeling philanthropic.

For years, Midlands Gives has help generate a total of more than $15 million dollars that stays right here in 11 counties in the Midlands to help strengthen and invest in the local community. This year’s theme is #InvestingForImpact and you can make a huge difference with the simple click of a button.

To find out more about different non profits that you can donate to during the day of giving you can click on the link for ‘Midlands Gives’ provided HERE