SLED hosting annual Greg’s Groceries box packing day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SLED agents are taking part in Greg’s Groceries food box packing event Friday, May 5.

Agents, forensic scientists, and administrative employees will help pack boxes of non-perishable food for law enforcement to distribute to citizens in need.

The initiative is part of Serve & Connects mission to support positive partnerships between police and neighboring communities.

The event was founded in 2017 to honor fallen Police Officer Greg Alia.

It will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at SLED headquarters, 4400 Broad River Road.