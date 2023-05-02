Summerville man charged with providing contraband to prisoner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a Summerville man is charged with furnishing contraband to a prisoner.

Joshua B. Jordan, 31, attempted to fly a drone carrying contraband tobacco onto the prison yard at Lee Correctional Institution, say authorities.

Jordan was out on bond for two previous incidents at the time of his arrest.

He was released on $25,000 bond after trafficking cocaine, proving contraband to prisoners and other charges involving drone drops at Lieber Correctional Institution in February 2022.