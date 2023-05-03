Global firearms manufacturer expanding Richland Co. operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Global firearms manufacturer FN America, LLC announced plans to expand its Richland Co. operations.

The company’s $18 million investment will create about 102 new jobs.

FN America will add approximately 40,000 square feet to their existing operations near Old Clemson Road.

The company produces lightweight machine guns, medium machine guns and additional weapons for the U.S. Department of Defense.

FN America also produces firearms for law enforcement agencies as well as authorized retailers.

Individuals interested in joining the FN America team should visit the company’s careers page: https://careers.fnamerica.com.