8th graders test scores fall slightly during pandemic

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Test scores in History and Civics have declined slightly for eighth grade students in the United States, according to results that show an increasing number of children lack a basic understanding of either subject.

The scores were released Wednesday by the National Assessment of Educational Progress. The same assessment reported in October that every single state had seen a decline in Math or Reading scores amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

