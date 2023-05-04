Airbnb launches listing category called Airbnb rooms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Airbnb is launching a budget-friendly listing category called Airbnb rooms.

Renting a private bedroom instead of a whole home isn’t new for the vacation rental platform, but now there are added features.

The listings will clearly indicate whether bedroom doors have locks and whether bathrooms are private or shared.

You can also see whether people besides the host will be at the home at the same time as you.

There’s also now a “host passport” which can give guests more information about who they are staying with.