Convenience store owner, two employees accused of underreporting $2 million in sales

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— S.C. Department of Revenue agents arrested the owner of five convenience stores in three counties and two of his employees on 27 tax-related charges.
Jagdishbhai B. Patel, 56, is charged with 14 counts of tax evasion and two counts of conspiracy to evade Sales Tax payment.

Between 2018 and 2020, Patel underreported sales by $2,053,006 and evaded $164,240 in Sales Tax, according to arrest warrants.

Patel is the owner and operator of  Shell-Lugoff in Kershaw County; Florence Quickstop, Sav-Way 24 and Sav-Way 28, all in Florence County; and Bennettsville Quickstop in Marlboro County.

Shailesh Kumar B. Patel, 49, was the manager of the Bennettsville Quickstop in Marlboro County and is charged with three counts of assisting in a false or fraudulent tax return and one count of conspiring with the store’s owner to evade Sales Tax. He assisted in evading $38,320 in Sales Tax.

Rakeshkumar G. Patel, 42, was the manager of the Shell Lugoff, the Florence Quickstop, and the Sav-Way 24 in Florence County.  Authorities say he is charged with six counts of assisting in a false or fraudulent tax return, and one count of conspiracy.

The warrants allege he assisted in evading $52,069 in Sales Tax by underreporting sales of at least $650,883.

Jagdishbhai Patel and Shailesh Patel are being held in the Marlboro County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

 

