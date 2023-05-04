Convenience store owner, two employees accused of underreporting $2 million in sales

Between 2018 and 2020, Patel underreported sales by $2,053,006 and evaded $164,240 in Sales Tax, according to arrest warrants.

Patel is the owner and operator of Shell-Lugoff in Kershaw County; Florence Quickstop, Sav-Way 24 and Sav-Way 28, all in Florence County; and Bennettsville Quickstop in Marlboro County.

Shailesh Kumar B. Patel, 49, was the manager of the Bennettsville Quickstop in Marlboro County and is charged with three counts of assisting in a false or fraudulent tax return and one count of conspiring with the store’s owner to evade Sales Tax. He assisted in evading $38,320 in Sales Tax.

Rakeshkumar G. Patel, 42, was the manager of the Shell Lugoff, the Florence Quickstop, and the Sav-Way 24 in Florence County. Authorities say he is charged with six counts of assisting in a false or fraudulent tax return, and one count of conspiracy.

The warrants allege he assisted in evading $52,069 in Sales Tax by underreporting sales of at least $650,883.

Jagdishbhai Patel and Shailesh Patel are being held in the Marlboro County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.