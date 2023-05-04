Rock & Roll Hall of Fame adds 2023 inductees

They still won’t do what you tell them…unless it’s to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Rage Against The Machine, known for iconic hits such as “Bulls on Parade” and “Bullet In The Head” is the latest addition to the roster. Also joining the list is Missy Elliott, the late George Michael, and country legend Sheryl Crow among others.

While some may be confused by these additions, it is important to note inductees don’t have to perform rock music. Artists simply have to bring significant impact on the genre.

Special Awards will also be awarded to Link Wray, DJ Kool Herc, Chaka Khan, Al Kooper & Bernie Taupin.