S.C. lawmakers debate several bills in final month of legislative session

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—At the State House, lawmakers continue debating several bills before the legislative session ends on May 11.

In the House, representatives have passed a Hate Crimes bill, but that is not expected to pass in the Senate this session.

South Carolina and Wyoming are the only two states without a law allowing extra punishment for crimes motivated by hate over things like someone’s race, ethnicity, or religion.

Another bill is an abortion ban and the House and Senate have not come to a compromise on one bill.

While Governor Henry McMaster is a pro-life supporter he believes one bill is more important than the others.