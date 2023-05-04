UPDATE: Suspect in Atlanta medical facility shooting arrested

(CNN) — Atlanta police say one person is dead and three others are injured as a result of an active shooter situation at the Northside Medical Facility.

Police say the suspect is 24-year-old Deion Patterson a former Coast Guard member who his mother said had become violently frustrated with his medical care. Atlanta police believe he carjacked a vehicle which he used to flee the scene, later abandoning it near the Atlanta braves’ Truist Park in Cobb County.

This incident is the 190-th mass shooting this year according to the Gun Violence Archive.