Bill protecting identity of companies who supply lethal injection drugs passes SC Senate

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A bill that protects the identities of pharmaceutical companies who supply drug used for capital punishment has now passed.

The decision came after the South Carolina Senate approved of the changes proposed by the house. Now it the bill will head to the Governor Henry McMaster’s desk for him to sign.

The Governor has said he will sign this bill when it comes to his desk. However, implementation of this law, is still up to the courts. There is a case currently waiting to be heard at the S.C. Supreme Court from appeal from the Circuit court on the legality of the lethal injection in the state. It could begin to be heard after May 11th.