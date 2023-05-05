Carolina Squat bill passes House and Senate

Columbia, S.C. (WPDE)–The topic of banning squatted trucks has been in discussion lately in the House and Senate.

On Thursday, the ban passed both the House and the Senate and will now head to Governor McMaster’s desk for a signature.

The bill is as follows: “A bill to amend the south carolina code of laws by amending section 56-5-4445, relating to the restriction of elevating or lowering a motor vehicle; so as to prohibit motor vehicle modifications that result in the motor vehicle’s front fender being raised four or more inches above the height of the rear fender, to provide for the manner of measuring the height of the front fender in relation to the rear fender, and to provide penalties for violations.”

Other states like North Carolina and Virginia have banned the Carolina Squat, saying it makes it too difficult for the driver to see over the truck’s dashboard.