Goodyear Blimp spotted flying over Columbia

Courtesy: Rich Wandover

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—ABC Columbia’s Chief Photographer Rich Wandover took this photo of the Goodyear blimp as it made its way across the Midlands today.

The blimp was on it’s way to a weekend event in Charlotte.

Did you see the blimp?? Send your pictures to news@abccolumbia.com.