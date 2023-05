Hasbro revamps 3 board games for older adults

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Hasbro is revamping three of its iconic board games for older adults.

The toy giant is introducing new versions of Scrabble, Trivial Pursuit, and the Game of Life.

On Thursday, the company unveiled the re-tooled versions in partnership with Hasbro Brands Licensee Ageless Innovation.

That includes bigger game pieces that are easier to grasp, larger wording on the boards, and content that’s more relatable to an older demographic.