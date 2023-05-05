I-26 bridge repairs underway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Department of Transportation says it is bridging the gap to the future.

This morning department officials along with Governor Henry McMaster broke ground on bridge repairs off of I-26 near the Lexington, Calhoun County border.

Its all part of the department’s effort to widen I-26 to three lanes on both sides.

Officials say projects like these will lead the way to solving some of the state’s infrastructure issues.

Officials say it could be up to three years before the project is complete with a price tag of $62 million.