Lexington PD searches for car involved in Hit and Run

Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is asking members of the public to be on the look out for a car they say was involved in a hit and run incident Thursday May 4, 2023.

Authorities say the crash occurred in the early hours of the morning around 7:30 a.m. along Industrial Drive at the intersection of Wildlife Road. The only information police could provide about the car at this point, is that it is believed to be a dark colored truck that may have damage on the drivers side of the car as a result of the impact.

No word on the condition of the other party involved in the hit and run.

If you have any information about the accident, the car, or the driver of the vehicle you are urged to call crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC or you can contact the investigating officer directly via email Corporal Voravudhi at cvoravudhi@lexsc.com