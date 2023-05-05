Lexington School District One opens school safety dialogue

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — In tonight’s ABC’s of Education, Lexington School District One wants to start a dialogue about school safety.

With school threats being reported across the county, the district says they want members of the community to know they are fully committed to keeping facilities safe and secure.

The district works in tandem with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department who says every threat, no matter how big or small are investigated and “taken very seriously.” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon saying,

“Making threats or bringing weapons to a school is a crime. Law enforcement will track you down and you will face criminal consequences.”

Lexington has created a survey to hear all of your school safety questions. You can click on the link below if you have questions you’d like to present to the school district. You can also hear from Lexington County SRO’s and members of the Major Crimes division who talk in depth about how they go about investigating every threat that is reported to the department.