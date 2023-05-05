Richland Co. seeks public input on proposed 2023-2024 budget

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County is asking for the public’s input on its operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year (July 1, 2023—June 30, 2024).



The public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 11 in Council Chambers at the Richland County Administration Building, 2020 Hampton St., Columbia.

Individuals who want to comment on the budget must pre-register by emailing budgetpublichearing@richlandcountysc.gov by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 and include their name, email address and the name of their organization.

Citizens who cannot attend the in-person hearing can send written comments to the email address.

You can read the recommended Budget Book for fiscal year 2024, which details the annual budget, by visiting Budget & Grants Management webpage.

A second reading of the budget will take place at 6 p.m. May 25, with a third reading on June 6, say officials.

The meeting will also stream live on the County’s YouTube page and on the County’s website.