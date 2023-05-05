Sumter Police: 4 charged in storage unit break-ins

Connor Sumter Police Department

Thigpen Sumter Police Department

Miles Sumter Police Department

Taylor Sumter Police Department

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter Police has charged four people in connection with unrelated storage unit break-ins.

Officials say Corey Glen Connor, 38, and Katelyn Ann Thigpen, 25, are accused of breaking into several units at a single storage business off Constitution Drive. Both were identified as suspects after they tried to sell items that were reported stolen.

Each are charged with two counts criminal conspiracy, two counts possession of burglary tools and five counts burglary-2nd degree.

Jim Henry Miles, 35, and Scott Daniel Taylor, 35, are each charged with criminal conspiracy, possession of burglary tools and three counts of burglary 2nd degree.

Officers were able to identify Miles and Taylor as suspects in a storage business break-in reported in January off Quandry Road.