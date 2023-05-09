Forest Acres residents head to the polls Tuesday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Voters in forest acres will choose a new Mayor in the city’s General Election.

Frank Brunson… who served as the City’s Mayor since 2003, announced he will not seek re-election this year.

The only candidate running for Mayor is Councilman Thomas Andrews who’s currently serving as the mayor temporarily.

Two council seats are also on the ballot. The winners will be sworn in this July.

Polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. To find out the polling place closest to you in Forest Aces you can click on the link HERE