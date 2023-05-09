SC State Museum host an accessibility morning

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina State museum is hosting an accessibility morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Guests who are neurodiverse, autistic, or have other disabilities are invited to experience the museum’s exhibitions at their own pace and enjoy other special activities, including a character meet-and-greet with Maisie the Mouse.

ASL interpreters will also be on hand during the event. Admission is free and registration is recommended.