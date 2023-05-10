Congaree National Park to undergo feral hog management

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Congaree National Park staff will be conducting feral hog management work in the park over the next two weeks, say officials.

It will occur during the resource management closure already in place during the active period of the synchronized fireflies from May 7-27, 2023.

On the nights of May 17-18 and May 25-26, the main focus will be around the Harry Hampton Visitor Center and Boardwalk Trail.

Signs will be posted in areas where active hog management work is taking place.

The work will not impact visitors with passes to view the synchronous fireflies.