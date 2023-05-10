CPD searches for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect

Image: CPD (Howell Avenue shooting suspect Skiesha Ashley)

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department says they have identified a woman suspected of shooting someone along Howell Avenue Monday. According to investigators, 21 year old Skiesha Ashley is accused of Attempted Murder after police say she fired at least one shot striking the unidentified 65 year old a man police say was a friend of hers.

Authorities say they were first called to the area after receiving a shot spotter alert and say when they arrived they found the victim suffering from a gun shot wound. According to police, medical staff do not believe the victim’s injuries are life threatening. Investigators say they were able to collect ballistic evidence from the scene of the shooting for processing.

Late Wednesday evening authorities identified Ashley considering her to be “Armed and Dangerous’. If you have any information concerning her whereabouts contact Columbia Police or Crimestoppers at 1888- CRIME-SC.