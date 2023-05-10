Customers can now report street light outages on Dominion Energy’s mobile app

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–

You and your neighbors can now report those problems through the power company’s mobile app by selecting the outage reporting link.

On the app, they can also view an interactive map and have the option to use their current location for the report.

The Dominion Energy app has been downloaded by more than 450,000 South Carolinians since 2020.