Fallen Cayce Police Officer added to memorial at Lexington Square Park

“We speak his name all the time we don't run from it, we don't hide from it,“ says Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The name of a Fallen Cayce Police Officer is being added to the memorial wall at Lexington Square Park. This is the first name added since the Town of Lexington built the memorial a few years ago, leaders say they pray this is the last.

A ceremony to honor and remember Officer Andrew Barr while also reminding the family and fellow law enforcement who still bare the pain and loss that he did not die in vain.

Many gathered to pay special tribute to Cayce Police Officer Barr who was killed last year while responding to a domestic call. The police chief calling Officer Barr a selfless man who will forever be etched on the memorial and on the souls he touched.

A proclamation from the Town of Lexington presented by the mayor recognizing May 15th as Peace Officer Memorial Day and the week it falls as Police Week. According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Funds, 226 federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement officers died in the line of duty last year.

“Stories that I get every morning from the night before is just unbelievable. What’s going on in our communities . . we’ve got to get together and solve some of this crime and lessen the amount of crime that’s happening,” says Town of Lexington Mayor Steve MacDougall.

“Crimes across South Carolina and the United States continue to rise and it’s disgusting, it has to stop. And the violence that occurred on the night that Drew was killed is an example of what’s going on across our country and its got to stop. And we have to continue to give the resources to law enforcement that they need, we have to fund them, we have to train them, and we have to create professional law enforcement organizations, and we have to continue to be committed to that. And we also have to be committed to making sure that the bad guys and gals serve the time that they deserve,” says Chief Cowan.

A local pastor is encouraging the community to continue to remember each of the names on the memorial at Lexington Square Park, who are burning embers of light and love. “Father it is true that our enemy – our adversary try to eliminate their glowing embers of light. Lord, but we know that what they did . . their labor was not in vain because just as Joseph said, what the enemy meant for evil, God has meant for good.”