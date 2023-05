4/16

DYLAN

Orangeburg Affectionate, Loyal, Friendly, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Protective, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Loves kisses Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good in in a home with children Adoption fee $200 She MIGHT do best as a solo-flyer, or with an experienced dog-person who can manage a lot going on.