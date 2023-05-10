Online prices drop 8th month in a row

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— The prices of online goods are dropping.

New data from Adobe Analytics found prices for e-commerce fell nearly 2% in April compared to last year.

April also marked the eighth straight month of decreasing prices.

According to Adobe, the biggest drop was in the appliance category. Computers, electronics, sporting goods, toys, and home and garden supplies also experienced significant deflation.

This is a positive development for consumers who have been grappling with high costs, thanks to two years of inflation.