RCSD share ways to protect yourself in road rage situations

Master Deputy Norton says road rage is seen often in Columbia and can end in accidents and intense altercations that can be deadly.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – What do you do if you find yourself in a road rage situation? The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says road rage is common in Columbia and shares ways you can prevent it and protect yourself.

If you ever find yourself sharing the road with an aggressive driver.

“Never stop and get out of the vehicle and confront another driver. We never want that to happen. If its something thats happened by accident where you may have cut a driver off because you were in a rush or something like that, make sure you give that nice wave of I’m sorry,” says Richland County Master Deputy TJ Norton.

Master Deputy Norton says road rage is seen often in our area and can end in accidents and intense altercations that can be deadly. He gives advice for if the situation is reversed and an aggressive driver is attempting to confront you. “Call 911, give us a call. We’ll come out and help you with the situation but never indulge in the conversation with another person that’s getting out trying to confront you. Make sure your doors are locked.”

When it comes to road rage people are acting off emotions and are often in a hurry says Master Deputy Norton. His warning is to give yourself extra time when driving and consider construction zones or traffic congestions that can cause delays.

“We need to make sure we calm down. Take a moment and let us use hand gestures in a nice manner not the bad manner. Be patient, give other drivers a break,” says Master Deputy Norton.

Also consider your state of mind. he says don’t carry the weight of personal situations behind the wheel. “You’re driving a very powerful weapon as far as the vehicle – you can do a lot of damage with that vehicle. We all have bad days, we all have bad moments, we all have circumstances at home or at work or whatever the case may be that may agitate us and when you have somebody that may be tailgating you or cutting you off or driving a little aggressively that can just ignite it. So we need to make sure we don’t have those things. If you need to take a moment before you get in the vehicle to drive somewhere just to collect yourself – we want to make sure we do that.“