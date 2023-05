CALHOUN CO., S.C. (WOLO)—Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in an alleged break-in at the Cameron Filling Station.

Sheriff Summers says on May 11 at approximately 12:53 am, the vehicle was seen in the Town of Cameron.

If anyone has any information please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741.