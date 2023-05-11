Fairfield Co. Sheriff’s Deputies search for 12 year old

Image: Fairfield County Sheriff's Office (Missing Runaway 12 year old Dakota Crouch)

Fairfield, SC (WOLO) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help them locate a 12 year old girl they say has not been seen since reportedly running away Wednesday morning. According to authorities 12 year old Dakota Crouch was last seen leaving her family’s home at the Winnsboro Arms Apartment Complex located along Kincaid Bridge Road. Deputies say she was last seen about 8:30 in the morning.

Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in finding Crouch who they say is about 90 pounds, and stands 5’7. Officials say she was last seen wearing a black pullover sweatshirt, black pants and rainbow colored crocs. Deputies say she may be in the Zion Hill area of the county near Gaither Street.

If you happen to see her or know of her whereabouts you are asked to contact law enforcement by calling 803-635-4411 or call 911.