FINAL DAY OF SESSION: Lawmakers set to return to statehouse for special session with more bills to discuss

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Thursday was set to be the final day of the current legislative session. However, the 5 pm deadline did not mean that there are not more bills to discuss.

Governor Henry McMaster has called for lawmakers to return to the statehouse to discuss issues such as bond reform and abortion ban bills.

This session, lawmakers sent bills regarding school choice, Scout Motors coming to Richland County, paid family leave and more to the governor’s desk.

However, there remain several unresolved issues this session including the topic of a hate crimes bill.

South Carolina is one of two states in the country without such legislation.

A Senator who represents Richland County believes South Carolina residents statewide support such a law.

Medical marijuana is another issue that may have to wait until next session.