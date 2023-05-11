Fort Jackson holds several events for military retirees May 18-20

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WOLO)–Fort Jackson’s Retirement Services Office is set to host it’s annual Retiree Appreciation Days for military retirees and their families.

The event returns for the first year since COVID-19. The following list of activities will be available for retirees of all branches of service:

May 18

There will be a video posted on social media from Fort Jackson Garrison Commander Ryan M. Hanson to kick off the events. The Basic Combat Training Graduation Ceremony starts at 9 a.m. at Hilton Field and the guest speaker will be retired Master Sgt. Edward “Ed” Lundeen, who is the Lexington County Veterans’ Service Officer.

May 19

The 19th annual golf tournament starts at 9 a.m. at the Fort Jackson Golf Club.

May 20

A Retiree Health and Benefits Exposition between 9 a.m.-1p.m. at the Solomon Center. An assortment of health services and informational organizations will be on-site at the expo the South Carolina Department of Veteran Affairs and various Fort Jackson activities. Army Retirement Services Director Mark Overberg from the Pentagon, will host and question and answer session between 10-10:30 a.m.

The Main Exchange and Commissary will have in-store sales beginning 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. ID card office in the Strom Thurmond Bldg. will be open between 9: 30 a.m.-1p.m.

For more information about the Retirement Services Office, visit this site: https://home.army.mil/jackson/index.php/retiree-appreciation-days