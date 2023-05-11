Gamecocks get commitment from ACC defensive lineman

The Gamecocks got a nice boost to their defense on Thursday.

Syracuse defensive lineman Jatius Geer committed to Carolina after spending two years with the Orange. He played in 14 games and made 12 starts at Syracuse.

Geer, who visited Columbia last weekend, finished his last season with ‘Cuse in 2022, amassing 33 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and six quarterback hurries. He added a forced fumble and blocked kick as well.

South Carolina is originally home for Geer, who played high school football Belton-Honea Path. He originally picked Syracuse over offers from Georgia Tech, UCF, Memphis, and Western Kentucky.

