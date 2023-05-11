Google unveils foldable phone with huge price tag

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Google showcased new hardware at its annual developer conference Wednesday, but what the company had to say might shake things up.

Google started the event by showcasing its new flagship pixel phone.

This time it’s going to be foldable, which comes at a hefty price tag… $1,800!

The company also unveiled a non-foldable version that will only cost $500.

Google went on to announce it is incorporating artificial intelligence into its core search engine.

Users can expect a noticeably different look and feel as AI answers search queries and questions.

It’s part of how Google is trying to protect search engine market share as new AI competitors come online.