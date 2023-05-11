Gov. McMaster releases statement on the confirmation of new DHEC Board Chair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor McMaster issued the following statement on the confirmation of Seema Shrivastava-Patel as the next chair of the South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control:

“From helping lead the agency through the pandemic to the search for a new director, Seema Shrivastava-Patel’s contributions to the DHEC board over the last six years have been crucial. Her experience, combined with her proven leadership ability, will greatly benefit the agency and the people of South Carolina.”

She has served on the Board since 2018 and has been Vice Chair since 2021.

The at-large seat on the Board was left vacant when former Chair Robert Bolchoz resigned from the position in December.

Governor McMaster nominated Shrivastava-Patel in March of this year.